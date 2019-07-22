Latest Mansfield and Ashfield residents sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Damage

Martin Bambans, 30, of Sanders Avenue, Mansfield, damaged a car with intent. He has been given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Jordan Clarke-Vardy, 25, Sherwood Road, Sutton, damaged the window of a Seat Leon with intent, to the value of £100. He also assaulted a man by beating him. He has been given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He will pay £130 in compensation, £85 surcharge and £620 in costs.

Motoring

James Hughes, 30, of Barringer Road, Mansfield, drove a Ford Tipper while disqualified from driving. He has been fined £120, pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge. His driving licence has been endorsed by six points.

Shauna Whitworth, 35, of Lees Avenue, Mansfield, drove a car with 157 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 mcg. She also failed to stop after an accident occurred on the road when she was driving. She has been disqualified from driving for 36 months and was given a community order with a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. She will pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Kevin Eames, 49, of North Street, Warsop Vale, drove a car with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He has been disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jordon Parker, 18, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, drove a car with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He also drove the car without the correct licence and without insurance. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £200, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Roy Rimmington, 54, of Recreation Road, Shirebrook, drove a vehicle with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol. He has been disqualified from driving for 17 months. He has been fined £120, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

William Rice, 37, of Perlethorpe Avenue, Meden Vale, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance and fraudulently used a registration. He has been disqualified from driving for 24 months and was given a community order. With a drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge and costs of £85.

Theft

Rebecca Austen, 24, of Crowtrees Drive, Sutton, stole good from a Co-op in Sutton on three occasions. She has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. She will pay £200 in compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Gary Frew, 41, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, stole chocolate from Tesco Express, Rainworth, to the value of £118. He has been conditionally discharged for 18 months and pay £118 compensation.

Danny Hodgkinson, 29, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, stole toys, a bottle of beer and a sandwich to the value of £38.80 from Sainsbury’s, Mansfield. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months. Pay a £20 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Violence

Shane Cale, 42, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her and damaged a bed with intent. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and restraining order. He will pay £50 in compensation, £300 in costs and a £85 surcharge.

Mark Evans, 42, of Birks Road, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been conditionally discharged for two years, pay a £21 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jamie Beeston, 27, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, assaulted a doctor at King’s Mill Hospital, by beating her. He has been fined £200, pay £150 in compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Tanya Marsden, 37, of Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, used threatening, abusive or insulting words on Clumber Street, Mansfield, with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used against them. She has been given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Michael Terrence, 32, of Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, sed threatening, abusive or insulting words on Clumber Street, Mansfield, with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used against them. He has been given a rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Liam Grafton, 38, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words on with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used against them. He has been fined £80 and pay costs of £40.

Drugs

Raymond Rees, 52, of Chaucer Street, Mansfield, failed to attend an assessment to establish if he was dependent on drugs. This came after a sample taken from him revealed that cocaine, a class A drug, may be present in his body. He also trespassed at Beech House, Commercial Gate, Mansfield, with the intent to steal. He has been committed to prison for 12 weeks as the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

Breach

Carl Johnstone, 41, of Bishop Street, Sutton, failed to identify the driver of a car who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He has been fined £180, pay a £30 surcharge and £150 in costs.