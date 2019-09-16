Latest Mansfield and Ashfield residents sentenced at magistrates court

Latest people sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Chad Eccelston, 23, of St Annes Drive, Worksop, at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause another to believe violence would be used. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £90 surcharge and £85 surcharge.

Ryan Straw, 27, of Ashwood Avenue, Kirkby, destroyed a television, microwave and furniture to the value of £2500 at YMCA, Mansfield, with intent. He also committed the offence while serving a community order for malicious communications and criminal damage. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for three months. Between the hours of 7pm and 6am he will have to be at Ashwood Avenue. He will pay £1,000 in compensation.

Carl Beet, 37, of Greenhill Lane, Kirkby, resisted an constable in the execution of his duty. He has been fined £266, £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

James Dale, 49, of Wood Street, Mansfeld, stole diesel from Bowring’s Transport on Forest Road, Warsop. He has been fined £540 and £54 surcharge.

Peter Robinson, 43, of Derby Street, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug. He has been fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 i costs.

Judd Birdsell, 41, of Eyam Close, Mansfield, turned up at an address he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order twice. He has been committed to 50 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. He has also been given a community order with a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay a £122 surcharge and £150 in costs.

Daniel Richens, 30, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, stole vodka to the value of £70. He was fined £80 and pay £30 surcharge.

Bradley Hammon, 22, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He has been fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Alexandru Paizan, 24, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, stole six bottles of alcohol to the value of £152 form Tesco on Jubilee Way, Mansfield. He has been fined £80, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Ionut-Soner Goranda, 22, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, stole six bottles of alcohol from Tesco to the value of £152. He has been fined £120, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Chrissie Roebuck, 26, of Clarence Court, Sutton, drove a Mercedes A-class on Alfreton Road, Sutton, with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. She has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £450, pay a £45 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Karl Wright, 24, of North Street, Warsop Vale, drove a Sky Jet bike with no insurance or the correct licence. His licence was endorsed by six points because of mitigating circumstances including that Wright had lost employment. He was fined £295, pay £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Sean Ramage, 37, of Spring Close, Kirkby, damaged a Vauxhall Insignia with intent. He also caused harassment, alarm or distress to a woman by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay a surcharge of £21 and £85 in costs.

Nauris Bekeris, 24, of Pinfold Close, Sutton, drove a vehicle at McDonalds on Park Lane, with 73 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. He has been fined £250, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Anthony Norman, 20, of brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Nottingham Road, Mansfield with 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He has been fined £120, pay a £32 surcharge and costs of £85. He has been disqualified form driving for 20 months.

Darren Cheetham, 43, of Ashwood Avenue, Kirkby, drove a vehicle on Park Street, Kirkby while disqualified from driving and without insurance. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electric monitoring for three months. He must be on either Ashwood Avenuye or Park Street, Kirkby, from 7pm to 7am.

