Latest figures: The nine worst Mansfield streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

Here are the nine streets in Mansfield where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in April 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for April 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Police crime streets

10 reports of of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Clumber street

On or near Clumber street,: 10 crimes

10 reports of of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Clumber street

9 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Mansfield Police Station.

On or near Mansfield Police Station,: 9 reports of violent and sexual offences

9 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Mansfield Police Station.

9 reports of of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Toothill Road

On or near Toothill Road: 9 crimes

9 reports of of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Toothill Road

