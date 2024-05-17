The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Friday, May 17, 2024.

In the Sutton and Kirkby area of Ashfield over 600 crimes were reported in March 2024, with more than 200 of them being violence and sexual offences. According to police figures, Sutton makes up more than half of the reported crimes.

Additionally, there were over 100 reports of antisocial behaviour in both areas.

Here are 12 of the streets with the highest reported crime rates (in March 2024).

1 . Lakeside View On or near Lakeside View, Sutton, in March 2024, there were 24 crimes reported.

2 . At or near King's Mill Hospital There were 18 crimes reported at or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, in March 2024.

3 . Sutton shopping area There were 15 crimes reported at or near Sutton market place (main shopping area) in March 2024.