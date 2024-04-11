Latest figures: Here are the most reported streets for crime in the Mansfield district

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.

See https://www.police.uk/ for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Out of more than 700 crimes reported in the Mansfield area, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by antisocial behaviour.

Here are some of the streets most frequently reported for crime in the district as of February this year.

1 . Gamston Road As of February 2024, 20 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road.

2 . A38, Mansfield As of February 2024, 20 crimes were reported on or near the A38, Mansfield.

3 . A6191, Chesterfield Road South As of February 2024, 11 crimes were reported on or near the A6191 - Chesterfield Road South.