Latest figures: 11 Mansfield streets with the worst crime rates according to police

The data in this list is sourced from Police.uk, the national website for policing in England.

It includes the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for June 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets.

The information provided here is accurate as of Tuesday, August 6.

According to the most recent data, over 600 crimes were reported in the Mansfield area in June alone.

1 . Gamston Road According to figures, in June 2024, 24 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road.

2 . Kingston Road In June 2024, 13 crimes were reported on or near Kingston Road.

3 . Tedburn Drive Tedburn Drive saw 7 crimes reported in June 2024.