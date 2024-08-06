Latest figures: 11 Mansfield streets with the worst crime rates according to police

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:37 BST
Here are the 11 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes in June 2024, according to the latest policing figures.

The data in this list is sourced from Police.uk, the national website for policing in England.

It includes the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for June 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets.

The information provided here is accurate as of Tuesday, August 6.

According to the most recent data, over 600 crimes were reported in the Mansfield area in June alone.

According to figures, in June 2024, 24 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road.

1. Gamston Road

According to figures, in June 2024, 24 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
In June 2024, 13 crimes were reported on or near Kingston Road.

2. Kingston Road

In June 2024, 13 crimes were reported on or near Kingston Road. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Tedburn Drive saw 7 crimes reported in June 2024.

3. Tedburn Drive

Tedburn Drive saw 7 crimes reported in June 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Allwood Close saw six crimes reported in June 2024.

4. Allwood Close

Allwood Close saw six crimes reported in June 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice