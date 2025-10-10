Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2025.

There were a total of 956 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton 495; Kirkby 199; Hucknall 262.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 9.

1 . Lakeside View, Sutton. According to figures in August 2025, 14 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2 . High Street, Hucknall. According to figures in August 2025, 14 crimes were reported on or near High Street, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3 . Low Moor Road, Kirkby. According to figures in August 2025, 10 crimes were reported on or near Low Moor Road, Kirkby. (Picture: Google Earth.)