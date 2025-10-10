Here are the Ashfield streets with the highest reported crime (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)placeholder image
Here are the Ashfield streets with the highest reported crime (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Latest figures: 10 Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:17 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Ashfield area with the highest reported crimes in August 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2025.

There were a total of 956 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton 495; Kirkby 199; Hucknall 262.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 9.

According to figures in August 2025, 14 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

1. Lakeside View, Sutton.

According to figures in August 2025, 14 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
According to figures in August 2025, 14 crimes were reported on or near High Street, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. High Street, Hucknall.

According to figures in August 2025, 14 crimes were reported on or near High Street, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
According to figures in August 2025, 10 crimes were reported on or near Low Moor Road, Kirkby. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Low Moor Road, Kirkby.

According to figures in August 2025, 10 crimes were reported on or near Low Moor Road, Kirkby. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
According to figures in August 2025, 9 crimes were reported on or near Little Wood Court, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Little Wood Court, Hucknall.

According to figures in August 2025, 9 crimes were reported on or near Little Wood Court, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice