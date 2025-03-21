Latest figures: 10 streets in Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in Ashfield with the highest reported crimes in January 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for January 2025.

There were a total of 936 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton 435; Kirkby 177; Hucknall 324.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Tuesday, March 18.

1. Latest reported crimes

According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Ashfield area with the highest reported crimes in February 2025.

According to figures in February 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near King's Mill Hospital.

2. King’s Mill Hospital

According to figures in February 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near King's Mill Hospital.

According to figures in February 2025, 20 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

3. King’s Mill Hospital

According to figures in February 2025, 20 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

According to figures in February 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Emperors Way, Hucknall.

4. Emperors Way, Hucknall

According to figures in February 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Emperors Way, Hucknall.

