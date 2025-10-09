Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2025.

There were a total of 1,132 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 344; Mansfield East 274; Mansfield North 227; Mansfield Town Centre 287.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 9.

There were a total of 1,132 reported crimes in Mansfield, in August 2025.

1 . Reported crime There were a total of 1,132 reported crimes in Mansfield, in August 2025. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Commercial Street, Mansfield. According to figures in August 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Belvedere Street, Mansfield According to figures in August 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google Photo Sales