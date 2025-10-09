Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:05 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Mansfield area with the highest reported crimes in August 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2025.

There were a total of 1,132 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 344; Mansfield East 274; Mansfield North 227; Mansfield Town Centre 287.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 9.

There were a total of 1,132 reported crimes in Mansfield, in August 2025.

There were a total of 1,132 reported crimes in Mansfield, in August 2025.

1. Reported crime

There were a total of 1,132 reported crimes in Mansfield, in August 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
According to figures in August 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Commercial Street, Mansfield.

According to figures in August 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
According to figures in August 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Belvedere Street, Mansfield

According to figures in August 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
According to figures in August 2025, 13 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Clumber Street, Mansfield

According to figures in August 2025, 13 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice