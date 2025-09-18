Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:22 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Mansfield area with the highest reported crimes in July 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for July 2025.

There were a total of 1,005 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 274; Mansfield East 284; Mansfield North 199; Mansfield Town Centre 248.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, September 17.

According to figures in July 2025, 19 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Gamston Road, Mansfield

According to figures in July 2025, 19 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Gamston Road, Mansfield

According to figures in July 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Commercial Street, Mansfield

According to figures in July 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Commercial Street, Mansfield

According to figures in July 2025, 13 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Gamston Road, Mansfield

According to figures in July 2025, 13 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clumber Street, Mansfield

