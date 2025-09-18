Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for July 2025.

There were a total of 1,005 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 274; Mansfield East 284; Mansfield North 199; Mansfield Town Centre 248.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, September 17.

There were a total of 1,005 reported crimes in Mansfield, in Jluy 2025.

Gamston Road, Mansfield According to figures in July 2025, 19 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Commercial Street, Mansfield According to figures in July 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)