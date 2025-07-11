Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for April 2025 .

There were a total of 1059 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 262; Mansfield East 304; Mansfield North 190; Mansfield Town Centre 303.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 9.

Crime in Mansfield The Mansfield streets with the highest reported crime

Gamston Road According to figures in April 2025, 23 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road.

Belvedere Street car park According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street.