Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:38 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Mansfield area with the highest reported crimes.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for April 2025 .

There were a total of 1059 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 262; Mansfield East 304; Mansfield North 190; Mansfield Town Centre 303.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 9.

The Mansfield streets with the highest reported crime

1. Crime in Mansfield

The Mansfield streets with the highest reported crime Photo: Getty

According to figures in April 2025, 23 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Gamston Road

According to figures in April 2025, 23 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Belvedere Street car park

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Clumber Street

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

