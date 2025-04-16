Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk here are the top 10 streets in the Mansfield area with the highest reported crimes in February 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for February 2025 .

There were a total of 811 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 162; Mansfield East 212; Mansfield North 172; Mansfield Town Centre 265.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Tuesday, April 15.

These streets had the highest reported crime.

1. Mansfield streets with the highest reported crime

These streets had the highest reported crime.

According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Clumber Street

According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clumber Street

According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Clerkson's Alley

According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clerkson's Alley

According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Belvedere Street.

According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Belvedere Street.

