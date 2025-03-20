Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for January 2025.

There were a total of 912 reported crimes in Mansfield: Mansfield West 247; Mansfield North 151; Mansfield East 277; town centre 237.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Tuesday, March 18.

Mansfield streets with the highest reported crime

Clumber Street - According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street.

Clerkson's Alley - According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley.