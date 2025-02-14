Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:29 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in Mansfield with the highest reported crimes in December 2024.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for December 2024.

There were a total of 943 reported crimes in Mansfield. Mansfield West 259; Mansfield North 128; Mansfield East 302; town centre 254.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, February 13.

These streets had the highest reported crime. (Photo by Darren Holden/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

1. Mansfield streets with the highest reported crime

These streets had the highest reported crime. (Photo by Darren Holden/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon

According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Clumber Street

According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clumber Street

According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Clerkson's Alley

According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clerkson's Alley

According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Belvedere Street.

According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Belvedere Street.

