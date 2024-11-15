Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for September 2024.

There were a total of 905 reported crimes in Mansfield. Mansfield West 248; Mansfield North 134; Mansfield East 249; town centre 274.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, November 14.

1 . Commercial Street, Mansfield According to figures in September 2024, 26 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2 . Gamston Road, Mansfield According to figures in September 2024, 25 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3 . Clumber Street, Mansfield According to figures in September 2024, 16 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)