These 10 streets have the most reported crimeThese 10 streets have the most reported crime
These 10 streets have the most reported crime

Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:42 GMT
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in Mansfield with the highest reported crimes in September 2024.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for September 2024.

There were a total of 905 reported crimes in Mansfield. Mansfield West 248; Mansfield North 134; Mansfield East 249; town centre 274.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, November 14.

According to figures in September 2024, 26 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

1. Commercial Street, Mansfield

According to figures in September 2024, 26 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Commercial Street, Mansfield

Photo Sales
According to figures in September 2024, 25 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road.  (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Gamston Road, Mansfield

According to figures in September 2024, 25 crimes were reported on or near Gamston Road.  (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Gamston Road, Mansfield

Photo Sales
According to figures in September 2024, 16 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Clumber Street, Mansfield

According to figures in September 2024, 16 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clumber Street, Mansfield

Photo Sales
According to figures in September 2024, 12 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Clerkson's Alley, Mansfield

According to figures in September 2024, 12 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clerkson's Alley, Mansfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice