These streets had the highest reported crime. (Photo by Darren Holden/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)These streets had the highest reported crime. (Photo by Darren Holden/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)
These streets had the highest reported crime. (Photo by Darren Holden/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:27 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in Mansfield with the highest reported crimes in August 2024.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2024.

In Mansfield, there were over 900 reported crimes that month.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 10.

According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

1. Clumber Street

According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clumber Street

Photo Sales
According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Clerkson's Alley

According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clerkson's Alley

Photo Sales
According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Belvedere Street.

According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Belvedere Street.

Photo Sales
According to figures in February 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Commercial Street.

According to figures in February 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Commercial Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Commercial Street.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice