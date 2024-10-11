Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2024.

In Mansfield, there were over 900 reported crimes that month.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 10.

1 . Clumber Street According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clumber Street Photo Sales

2 . Clerkson's Alley According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clerkson's Alley Photo Sales

3 . Belvedere Street. According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Belvedere Street. Photo Sales