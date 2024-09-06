Latest figures: 10 Mansfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:36 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in Mansfield with the highest reported crimes in July 2024.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for July 2024.

Here are the streets with the highest number of reported incidents.

In Mansfield, there were over 900 reported crimes in July 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Mansfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Friday, September 6.

These streets had the highest reported crime. (Photo by Darren Holden/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

1. Mansfield streets with the highest reported crime

These streets had the highest reported crime. (Photo by Darren Holden/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon

Photo Sales
According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Clumber Street

According to figures in February 2025, 28 crimes were reported on or near Clumber Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clumber Street

Photo Sales
According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Clerkson's Alley

According to figures in February 2025, 18 crimes were reported on or near Clerkson's Alley. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Clerkson's Alley

Photo Sales
According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Belvedere Street.

According to figures in February 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Belvedere Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Belvedere Street.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice