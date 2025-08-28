Latest figures: 10 Ashfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:16 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Ashfield area with the highest reported crimes in May 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have now been released for June 2025 .

There were a total of 936 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton 445; Kirkby 187; Hucknall 304.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, August 28.

The Ashfield streets with the highest reported crime in June. (Photo: Getty)

According to figures in June 2025, 23 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

According to figures in June 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

According to figures in June 2025, 13 crimes were reported on or near Vine Terrace, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.)

