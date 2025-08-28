Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have now been released for June 2025 .

There were a total of 936 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton 445; Kirkby 187; Hucknall 304.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, August 28.

