Latest figures: 10 Ashfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:27 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Ashfield area with the highest reported crimes in April 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for April 2025.

There were a total of 893 reported crimes in Ashfield. Sutton 430; Kirkby 174; Hucknall 289.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 9.

1. Highest reported crime

According to figures in April 2025, 19 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Lakeside View, Sutton

According to figures in April 2025, 19 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Blackmires Way, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Blackmires Way, Sutton

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Blackmires Way, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

According to figures in April 2025, 13 crimes were reported on or near Redmile Close, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Redmile Close, Hucknall

According to figures in April 2025, 13 crimes were reported on or near Redmile Close, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

