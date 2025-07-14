Latest figures: 10 Ashfield streets with the highest reported crimes

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for April 2025.

There were a total of 893 reported crimes in Ashfield. Sutton 430; Kirkby 174; Hucknall 289.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 9.

According to figures in April 2025, 19 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Blackmires Way, Sutton.