Latest figures: 10 Ashfield streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:00 GMT
Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for October 2024.

There were a total of 490 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton (171), Kirkby (138) and Hucknall (231).

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, December 19.

According to figures in January 2025, 32 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

1. Lakeside View, Sutton

According to figures in January 2025, 32 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

According to figures in January 2025, 18 crimes were reported at or near King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton

According to figures in January 2025, 18 crimes were reported at or near King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

According to figures in January 2025, 12 crimes were reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Whyburn Street, Hucknall

According to figures in January 2025, 12 crimes were reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

According to figures in January 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Langford Street, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Langford Street, Sutton

According to figures in January 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Langford Street, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

