Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for October 2024.

There were a total of 490 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton (171), Kirkby (138) and Hucknall (231).

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, December 19.

1 . Lakeside View, Sutton According to figures in January 2025, 32 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

2 . King's Mill Hospital, Sutton According to figures in January 2025, 18 crimes were reported at or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

3 . Whyburn Street, Hucknall According to figures in January 2025, 12 crimes were reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall.