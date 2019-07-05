Latest court cases involving Mansfield and Ashfield residents

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Miscellaneous

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Trevor Dallison, 47, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, used threatening language or violence with intent to cause that person to believe that violence would be used. He has been fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Shane Miller, 18, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield, along with others used threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Troy Thornley, 49, of Fackley Road, Sutton, was drunk and disorderly. He was fined £60, £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Lee Hill, 29, of Unwin Road, Sutton, assaulted a man. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. He will pay £125 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Dena Keeling, 48, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, failed to surrender to custody. She has been fined £100 and pay a £30 surcharge.

Jonathan Knight, 37, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, sent a text message and made phone calls, which he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order. He has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He has also been issued with an restraining order. He will pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Gemma Orr, 36, of Rutland Street, Mansfield, entered a Nottingham Express transit system area without a ticket. She was fined £170, pay costs of £120 and a £30 surcharge.

Nigel Greensmith, 51, of Chatsworth Terrace, Newstead, had on his possession in public a knuckle duster. He has been fined £300, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Craig Siggee, 26, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly. He has been fined £40, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Lee Vernon, 48, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, used threatening and abusive behaviour or language likely to cause someone distress. He has been fined £40, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Harassment

Simon Rowland, 29, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, pursed a course of conduct which resulted to the harassment of a woman, despite receiving a verbal warning by police. He has been issued a retaining order. He was fined £300, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Damage

Christopher Derrick, 26, of The Markhams, Ollerton, damaged a garage door with intent. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £83 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Breach

Stephen Dobbs, 51, of Gordon Avenue, Mansfield failed to comply with the requirements of a community order revoking a community order for carrying a knife in a public place and having valium on his possession. He will pay costs of £60, fined £200.

Theft

Lee Hodgkinson, 30, of Elton Close, Mansfield, stole CD’s from Street Record, on Jenford Street, Mansfield. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement. He will pay £75 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

John Shaw, 39, of Frederick Street, Sutton, stole nail products to the value of £100 from Wilko Sutton. He also failed to surrender to custody and failed to attend an assessment to establish if he was dependent on cocaine, a class A drug, following a sample revealed that it might be present in his body. He has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison . He will also pay £100 in compensation.

Kenneth Cormack, 44, of Bailey Crescent, Mansfield, stole items from One Stop Shop, on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, to the value of £100. He also stole products to the value of £36 from the same shop on a different occasion. He also stole items to the value of £41.49, from Sainsbury’s in Mansfield. He will pay £136 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and was fined £180. He will also take part in a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Violence

John Hill, 39, of Lawrence Crescent, Sutton, damaged a BMW 5 Series with intent and destroyed a car with intent. He also assaulted two men by beating him. He also caused a man, harassment, alarm or distress. He has been given a community order with an rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. He will pay £150 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £180 in costs.

Robert Gibson, 25, of Shaftsbury Avenue, Mansfield, assaulted a paramedic by beating him. He has been fined £80, pay £50 in compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Dean Straw, 19, of Greenway, Forest Town, assaulted a man, woman and police constable by beating. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. He will pay £200 in compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Motoring

Derek Faulkner, 73, of Dale Close, Langwith, drove a car with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He has been fined £133, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Leisha Keane, 34, of Greenwood Avenue, Edwinstowe, failed to take a roadside breath test. She was fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. Her licence has been endorsed with four points.

Sean Richards, 28, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, drove a car exceeding a 30mph speed limit, his recorded speed was 36mph. He has been fined £220, pay a £30 surcharge and £150 in costs. His licence was endorsed by three points.

Ann Burlikowski, 45, of Mill Street, Sutton, drove without insurance. He has been fined £44, pay a £44 surcharge and £85 in costs. His driving licence has been endorsed by six points.

Mark Abrahams, 53, of Station Road, Selston, after being suspected of driving a vehicle and asked to provide a specimen he failed to do so. He has been fined £300, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified for three years.

Gavin Bailey, 51, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, had 42 micrograms and 100 millilitres of alcohol. He has been fined £150, pay £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified for 12 months.

Drugs

Bulent Kaurak, 39, of Maple Close, Forest Town, had on his possession cannabis resin, a class B drug. He has been fined £153, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85.