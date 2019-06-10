Latest court cases involving Mansfield and Ashfield residents

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Drugs

Graig Haynes, 38, of Birklands Avenue, Ollerton, had on his possession a quantity of cocaine. He also failed to comply with an anti-social behaviour and crime order by failing to leave Mansfield Town Centre. He has been fined £304, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Nicodel Pulka, 21, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield has on his possession a cannabis joint, a class B drug. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay a £20 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Nikki Cooper, 32, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, had on her possession a quantity of amphetemine, a class B drug. She was fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jamie Keeling, 29, of Garden Avenue, New Houghton, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He also drove a car while disqualified and insured. He has been fined £500, pay a £41 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for nine months.

Radislav Iwanski, 28, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He has been fined £100, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Motoring

Alan Smith, 45, of Eakring Court, Mansfield, was driving a vehicle where an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle on Valley Road, Nottingham and he failed to stop. A community order he was issued for theft of a bank card and fraud has been revoked. He has been sentenced to six weeks in prison.

Matthew Davies, 25, of George Street, Sutton, drove a car while disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, with 100 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £85 surcharge, costs of £85 and is disqualified from driving for another 24 months.

Georgina Gent, 30, of Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton, drove a vehicle with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 mcg. She has been find £120, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. She has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kelly Jukes, 32, of Halstead Close, Forest Town, drove a car with 109mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. She also failed to stop after an accident. She has been given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. She will also pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs. She has been disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Robert Truman, 22, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving and without insurance. He hasordered to pay a total of £235 in finds and costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Theft

Tammy Godley, 31, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, stole food from ASDA to the value of £85.32. She has been given the community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. She will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jamie Richards, 36, of Gladstone Street, Kirkby, stole meat to the value of £114 from the Co-op, Pinxton. He also drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving. He has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison because of his previous offending. He will pay £80 in compensation, £115 surcharge and has been disqualified from driving for 54 months.

Christopher Beniston, 31, of Mapplewells Crescent, Sutton, entered Lowdham Post Office as a trespasser with another and stole an Air Ambulance charity box. He also failed to surrender to custody. He also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. The community order issued for damaging property and failed to attend a meeting to decide if he was dependent of drugs has now been revoked. He has been sentenced to 22 weeks in prison and pay a £115 surcharge.

Jessica Chance, 21, Sandfield Close, Mansfield, stole five jars of coffee to the value of £30 from Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. She has been given a community order with a curfew and electronic monitoring. She has also been given a rehabilitation activity requirement. She will pay an £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jonathan Pownall, 40, of Holmesfield Walk, Mansfield, stole laundry items to the value of £50 from Co-op in Edwinstowe. Stole jars of Nutella from Co-op in Bestwood. Stole bottles of spirits from Aldi in Sutton. He also stole two power drills from B&Q in Sutton and assaulted a man. He has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He will also pay £335.74 in compensation.

Violence

Paul Bromley, 28, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her. He also caused a woman harrassment, alarm or distress and failed to surrender to court. He has been given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and programme requirement. He will also do 50 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £85 surcharge, £85 in costs.

Breach

Luke Chamberlain, 30, of Merryvale Drive, Mansfield, breached a restraining order by visiting an address and sending messages. He has been committed to 22 weeks in prison. He will pay £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Gavin Savage, 36, of Queen Street, Sutton, sent Instagram and Facebook messages to a woman he is prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He also sent another woman a birthday card which he is prohibited from doing so by an restraining order. He will pay a £115 surcharge. He has been given a 12 month sentence suspended for 12 months.

Miscellaneous

Christine Brazier, 57, of Kirton Close, Meden Vale, used a television without a licence, She has been fined £40, pay £30 surcharge and £120 in costs.