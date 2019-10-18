Latest court cases from Hucknall and Bulwell

Latest cases heard at Nottingham Magistrates Court...

A Hucknall shoplifter who harassed a man has been sentenced to 56 weeks in prison.

Anthony Whalley, 34, of Story Gardens, admitted harassing the man at an address on Nabbs Lane, between September 21 and October 3.

He failed to attend probation meetings on August 1, 8 and 19, breaching a suspended sentence, made on July 31, for stealing £18 of meat from Sainsbury's.

He also stole £234 of air fresheners on July 30, £15 of meat on September 10, and £24 of meat on September 13.

He was banned from contacting the man for two years, and was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £122, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on October 8.

A Hucknall man who assaulted a man in a caravan park has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Stephen Burrows attacked the man at Moor Farm Caravan Park, Woodborough, on June 20.

Burrows, 38, of Astral Grove, admitted assault, after initially denying the charge, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court for a trial, on October 10.

He received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and must attend 15 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, costs of £350 and an £85 government surcharge. He was banned from going to the caravan park.

An Eastwood woman who stole garden ornaments must pay compensation, a court has ordered.

Kathleen O'Leary, 40, of Victoria Street, admitted taking the ornaments from Waitrose, Nottingham, on April 8.

Nottingham magistrates heard the theft breached 12 weeks suspended prison sentence, imposed in November 2018, for driving while disqualified.

She was ordered to pay £155 compensation, which will be deducted from benefits, and the operational period of the suspended sentence was extended to 15 months, on October 10.

A driver who was caught with a sheath knife in Bulwell had been using false number plates, a court heard.

Konrad Leszcz, 19, of Gloucester Close, London, also admitted possession of the blade, and driving without a licence or insurance, at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on October 11.

He was stopped on Commercial Road, on October 10.

He was given 11 weeks in custody but this was suspended for a year because the knife was in the boot of his car.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from driving for six months.