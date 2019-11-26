Latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court - who's been sentenced?

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Motoring

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Laura Bramley-Smith, 24, of East Street, Sutton, drove a Vauxhall Corsa with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. She has been disqualified from driving for 40 months. Fined £120, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Mark Norwood, 57, of Buckland Close, Sutton, drove a Kia Picanto with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £305, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Ashley Severn, 31, of Davis Close, Clipstone, drove a car while disqualified from holding a driving licence and without insurance. His driving licence was endorsed with six points and he was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £90 surcharge and £85 in costs.

John Burns, 36, of Newark Road, Ollerton, drove a Vauxhall Astra with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. He has been fined £120, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Thomas Quimby, 28, of York Street, Sutton, drove a BMW with 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. He has been disqualified for 20 months, fined £330, pay a £33 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Maciej Synowiec, 33, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, drove a Nissan Note with 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. He also drove without insurance. He has been banned from driving for 20 months, fined £350, pay £35 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Wesley Smith, 41, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, drove a moped without insurance and without the correct licence. His driving licence has been endorsed with eight points and he has been fined £120, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Raphael Godi, 44, of Tennyson Street, Mansfield, drove a Ford Fiesta with 139 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. He also drove without the correct driving licence or insurance. He has been committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months and will carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He has been disqualified from driving for 36 months, pay a £122 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Troy Quimby, 36, of Loxley Drive, Mansfield, drove a Volkswagen Scirocco while disqualified from driving, failed to stop for police, without insurance failed to provide a specimen of breath. He has been committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and a programme requirement. He will pay £122 surcharge and costs of £85.

Daniel Harrison, 24, of Moorland Way, Mansfield, drove a Volkwagen Scirocco with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. He has been disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £216, pay £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Theft

Leigh Paddon, 36, of Bishop Street, Mansfield, stole two fragrance gift sets to the value of £139 from Boots on St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield. He also stole three Gillette sets and two Nivea gift sets from Home Bargains, Mansfield and stole cosmetic and face products from Wilko, Mansfield. He has been sentenced to nine weeks in prison and pay £100 in compensation.

Grant Gallagher, 36, of Bentinck Street, Sutton, stole a mens grooming kit to the value of £17.99 from B&M Bargains and failed to surrender to custody. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He will also pay £17.99 in compensation, £90 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Nicki Hartwright, 40, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, had on his possession a foil-lined carrier bag for use in theft. He also stole electrical items to the value of £63.99 from B&M Bargains, Kirkby. He has been committed to prison for eight weeks because of a number of similar offences.

Lee Walters, 38, of Drayton Avenue, Mansfield, along with another, stole candles worth £95.96, Braun Electric Razors to the value of £209.98 from Boots, Mansfield. Along with another he also stole batteries with £75 from Wilko, Sutton. He also entered Botany Commercial Park, Mansfield as a trespasser and stole a handbag to the value of £195 from Debenhams, Mansfield. He also stole chocolate worth £67.75 from Home Bargins, Mansfield. He also had on his possession at Asda, Sutton a quantity of diamorphine and failed to give a sample to assert if he had a class A drug in his body, a class A drug. He has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison. He will pay £393.20 in compensation.

Kenneth Cormack, 44, of Bailey Crescent, Mansfield, stole three perfume sets from The Perfume Shop, Mansfield. Stole chocolate bars worth £51.20 from Morrisons, Mansfield Woodhouse and stole household goods worth £100 and meat products worth £36 from One Stop Shop, Westfield Lane, Mansfield. He also stole food from Sainsbury’s Mansfield worth £41.49. He has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay £90 surcharge, £85 in costs and £51.30 in compensation.

Miscellaneous

Jamie Burton, 21, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, was drunk and disorderly on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse. He has been fined £75, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Carol Smith, 59, of Church Road, Clipstone, dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions after a change in circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement for Employment and Support Allowence, namely that she was in ‘remunerative employment’. She also dishonestly failed to promptly notify Newark & Sherwood District Council after a change in circumstances that she knew would affect her entitlement to Housing Benefits. She has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. She will also pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Lloyd Hudson, 38, of Bythorn Close, Sutton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour against a person, where the person was likely to believe violence would be used. He has been committed to prison for eight weeks as the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record. He will also pay a £122 surcharge.

Assault

Daniel Bowers, 37, of Pleasley Road, Sutton, assaulted a man by beating him. He has been given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Zack Thornfield, 23, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, assaulted an emergency worker by beating him. He has been fined £230, pay £50 in compensation, £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

John Kavanagh, 31, of Vickers Street, Warsop, assaulted a police officer by beating him. He also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that violence would be used. He also stole food items worth £7.10 from Asda, Sutton. He has been committed to prison for 26 weeks because the offences were aggravated by his previous record. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

READ MORE

Mansfield Town football fans reported for alleged hate crimes on six occasions over last two seasons

Man arrested after cars damaged in Kirkby