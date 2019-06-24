Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court involving people from Mansfield and Ashfield

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Jimmy Stone, 37, of Sherwood Road, Sutton, assaulted a police officer. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. He will pay compensation of £50, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Mansfield Magistrates' and County Court.

John Kavanagh, 31, of Wilson Street, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly in Mansfield. He also resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty and stole a quantity of alcohol and food to the value of £57.06 from Sainsbury’s in Mansfield. He also assaulted a man by beating. He has been committed to prison for 12 weeks, because of his record of similar offending. He will pay £100 in compensation.

Lee Bowman, 42, of Main Street, Shirebrook, stole a Hoover to the value of £149.99 from B&M Bargains in Mansfield. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring, He will also pay a £85 surcharge and costs of £85. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order. He has been given a 12 week sentence suspended for 16 months.

Marius Tilindis, 37, of Watson Street, Warsop, drove a van with 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, he also drove while disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance. He has been given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He has been disqualified from driving for 28 months. He will also pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Andrew Ainsworth, 33, of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a car with 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He has been given a community order with 150 of unpaid work. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Judd Birdsell, 39, of Eyam Close, Mansfield, damaged a door belonging to Mansfield District Council and attended an address he was banned from doing so by a non-molestation order. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, he will pay £50 in compensation, fined £200, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Andrew Rushton, 41, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been fined £246, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Paul Stafford, 44, of St Michaels Street, Sutton, stole nine bottles of Surf detergent to the value of £45, Persil liquid tablets to the value of £100. Persil and Surf tablets to the value of £85 and Lenor Unstoppable laundry products to the value of £80 from Wilko in Sutton on different occasions. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He will also pay £100 in compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Timothy Wormall, 40, of Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, had a small amount of mamba on his possession. He has been fined £80 and pay a £30 surcharge.

John Harrett, 25, of St Andrews Street, Skegby, assaulted a man by beating him with another offender. He has been committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months. He will also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 in compensation, £115 surcharge and £630 in costs.

Mark Hunt, 36, of Watson Street, Warsop, has on his possession in a public place a ‘short sword’. He has been committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months, He will also take part in a alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay a £115 surcharge and £150 in costs.