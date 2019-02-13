Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Theft

Amanda Barnes, 39, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after she stole items to the value of £102 from Co-op in Selston. She was given a prison sentence because of her record of previous offences. She will also pay a £115 surcharge.

Motoring

Jack Meakin, 24, of Naples Crescent, drove a car on Sutton Road, Mansfield, with 96mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He has been disqualified from driving for 24 months and fined £646, pay costs of £85 and a £64 surcharge.

Mateusc Pasikiewia, 29, of Langwith Road, Shirebrook, drive a vehicle with 62mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the legal limit. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 months and was fined £249, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Simon Pemblington, 45, of Preston Road, Rainworth, failed to give a specimen and drove a vehicle without the right licence. He has been issued with an community order with a rehabilitation requirement. He was also disqualified from driving for three years. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Callum Clarke, 26, of Fisher Lane, Mansfield, went over the speed limit on the M1, with a recorded speed of 92mph. His licence was endorsed by five points and he was fined £266, costs £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Violence

Billy Scott, 19, of Edmonton Road, Clipstone, assaulted a man by beating him at Rush Public House, on Clumber Street, Mansfield. He was conditionally discharged for six months and will pay £100 in compensation.

Miscellaneous

Mark Radford, 57, of Brookland Avenue, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly in Mansfield. He committed the offence while serving a suspended sentence for an assault. He was fined £80, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Breach

Joshua Dawson, also known as Joshua Clarke, 19, of Newcastle Street, Huthwaite, failed to meet requirements of a community order issued for an offence of assault by beating. He was resentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Arunas Zalieckas, 35, of Felley Avenue, Kirkby, failed to meet requirements of a community order. He was fined £200 and pay costs of £60.