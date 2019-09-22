Last day of knife amnesty in Nottinghamshire

Today (Sunday, September 22) is the last day of a week long knife amnesty being held across Nottinghamshire.

There are 25 locations across the county, including police stations and partner agency buildings, where people can hand in knives to prevent them falling into the hands of criminals.

Knives

People are urged to check the opening times of their nearest participating location before they go.

