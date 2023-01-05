The owner received a notification from his bank saying his debit card had been declined at a newsagent's on Newgate Lane, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard – and went there and confronted McKenzie Randle and a woman.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Randle was detained until the police arrived, following the incident on September 20, last year, and a small amount of crack cocaine was found on him when he was arrested.

He said Randle was on bail for those offences when CCTV recorded him trying the door handles of a blue Ford Focus, then getting in and searching the glove compartment, on Kitchener Drive, on October 4.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Randle, aged 25, also tried, and failed, to get into a white Skoda, parked on the same street.

He was arrested the next day with bank cards swiped from the Focus.

He was also seen trying to break into various vehicles on Stonecross Lane, just after midnight on December 15, and was arrested with a small amount of cannabis.

He was jailed for a separate set of thefts, committed during a suspended sentence, by Nottingham magistrates, on December 16.

Randle, of Pickard Street, admmitted handling stolen goods, fraud, theft, attempted theft, interfering with a vehicle, and possession of class A and B drugs.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Randle could expect a prison sentence because of his record, but has already spent 10 weeks on a curfew and three weeks in custody.

“His problems, such as they are, aren’t going to go away unless he is incarcerated or agrees to treatment,” he said.

“He would like the chance to tackle these issues in the community. He has now detoxified and is more likely to be responsive to treatment.”

Mr Perry said Randle had a “pretty poor start in life”, because both his parents have been drug-dependent for decades.

He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with 30 rehabilitation days and a six-month drug rehabilitation order.