Large tree stump fire in Pleasley Vale Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Shirebrook were called to a large tree stump which was well alight in Pleasley Vale. The crews attended the scene in Outgang Lane at around 8.50am this morning (Tuesday, April 23). Outgang Lane, Pleasley Vale They used water back packs and buckets to extinguish the fire. Family pays tribute to 'the most wonderful' dad and grandad killed in Mansfield Woodhouse crash - as Derbyshire man stands accused of murder