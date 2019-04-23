Large tree stump fire in Pleasley Vale

Firefighters from Shirebrook were called to a large tree stump which was well alight in Pleasley Vale.

The crews attended the scene in Outgang Lane at around 8.50am this morning (Tuesday, April 23).

Outgang Lane, Pleasley Vale

They used water back packs and buckets to extinguish the fire.