Large knife seized from teenager during Sutton police operation

Nottinghamshire Police CID and roads policing officers joined members of the force’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team in Operation Storm, which aims to reduce violence and disrupt crime across the district.

The force said that three arrests were made throughout the day, including the 16-year-old.

Police said the youth was ‘found to be in possession of very large kitchen knife following a stop and search by officers on Penn Street, Sutton’.

The knife recovered by police.

A force spokesman said: “Fortunately this weapon has been seized from our streets and the male is now in police custody as the investigation continues.