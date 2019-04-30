Laptop, watches and Pandora bracelet swiped in Edwinstowe burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Edwinstowe.

It happened on between 10.50am and 11.50am on Wednesday, April 17.

A laptop similar to the one pictured was swiped.

A blue HP laptop, similar to the one pictured, was stolen along with two Sekonda watches, a Diesel watch and a Pandora bracelet.

One of the Sekonda watches has a gunmetal/silver strap and the other is black and silver in colour.

The Diesel watch has a leather strap.

A 22 carat gold bracelet, which is in the shape of a twisted rope, was also stolen.

If you have any information about the burglary, have any information as to the whereabouts of these items or have been approached to buy them call 101, quoting incident 282 of April 17 2019.

