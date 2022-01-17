Police have launched a murder investigation after Freda Walker was killed and her husband Ken, aged 88, was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after an incident on Station Road, Langwith Junction, on Saturday, January 15.

Coun Walker, a member of Shirebrook Town Council, as well as a honorary alderman and former Bolsover Council chairman, and his wife Freda, have been described as a ‘lovely couple’.

A town council spokesman said: “It was with great shock and sadness that we learnt of the devastating news of the incident at Coun and Mrs Walker’s home address that has left Coun Walker with critical injuries and caused the passing of Mrs Walker.

“Ken has been a member of the council for many years and up until recently also represented the town on the district council, where he was Chairman 10 times.

“Freda, having supported Ken throughout with his public duties was also a much-respected member of the Town who has been involved in a lot of charity work in the community.

“Our thoughts remain with Ken, and we hope the fighting spirit we all know him for pulls him through this awful situation.”

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, said: “This is a very difficult situation for all involved, and again my heart goes out to those affected by this appalling incident.

“I must strongly encourage people not to speculate on the details of the situation as this is a live police investigation.

"Equally, I encourage those with any information to come forward and speak to the police.

“The police have issued guidance urging people to carry out good security in relation to their homes, and I strongly support this messaging.

"Additional patrols will also be taking place in and around the Shirebrook/Langwith area.”