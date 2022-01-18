Langwith Junction murder: Detectives in urgent appeal for dashcam footage as councillor remains in critical condition

A murder inquiry was launched after 86-year-old Freda Walker was found dead at her home on Station Road at just after 9am on Saturday, January 15.

Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, a serving member of Shirebrook Town Council, was found with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby said: “Freda and Kenneth were very well known in the Langwith Junction area – and there has been an understandable outpouring of grief following Freda’s death.

Freda and Kenneth Walker.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends – and with the wider community who are understandably shocked by the news.

“Our thoughts are also with Kenneth at this time, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“A significant level of violence was used in this incident and, while we cannot go into specifics of the offence at this time, this is not being investigated as a domestic incident.

“Again, I understand that this will come as a shock for the community and there will be understandable concern.

“There is an increased police presence in the area, and high visibility patrols will continue in the coming days. I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to officers on patrol or contact the force directly.

“Finally I would urge anyone with information, in particular any drivers with dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV that covers the period of time between 5pm on Friday 14 January and 9am on Saturday 15 January to contact the force as a matter of urgency.”

