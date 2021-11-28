LANDSCAPERS: Here's everything we know so far about the drama that depicts Mansfield's most brutal double murder

The drama stars Olivia Colman as Susan Edwards, and former Harry Potter actor David Thewlis as Christopher Edwards. The drama was written by Colman’s husband Ed Sinclair - a former bit-part actor who turned his hand to writing a few years ago. The drama is being produced by SKY/HBO and will be available to view from December 7 - but you’ll need access to one or other of the channels to be able to view it. Crews came to Mansfield earlier this year to shoot background scenes - but the majority of filming took place elsewhere. Mansfield Market Place and the town’s iconic viaduct are expected to appear in some scenes. It is understood that neither Colman or Thewlis came to Mansfield for the filming. Some of the characters, particularly police officers and journalists involved in the murder investigation, look set to be fictionalised. David Thewlis has described the show as ‘the best thing he’s done in years’. A series of accompanying podcasts are set to be released as a companion piece to each episode - your Chad Deputy Editor Andy Done-Johnson is expected to feature in the third episode - talking about his experiences of covering the court case. The writer and producers didn’t speak to anyone involved in the original investigation before the screenplay was written. Another drama about the Wycherley Murders was planned by the BBC in 2017 - set to star Stephen Merchant as Christopher Edwards. It was later shelved and Merchant purchased the script and intended to release it as a Netflix original. It is not known if the drama will ever air. Aside from Colman and Thewlis, other actors associated with the show include Karl Johnson and Felicity Montagu - believed to be playing William and Patricia Wycherley - Samuel Anderson, Kate O’ Flynn, Daniel Rigby, and Jay Phelps.