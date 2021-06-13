Lambs slaughtered and others left for dead after savage dog act in Warsop

A total of 18 lambs died after they were discovered dead or seriously injured by the distraught farmer, in a savage attack which is believed to have happened between 9pm on Friday, June 11, and the early hours of Saturday, June 12.

It is thought the offenders entered private property linked to a farm in Warsop and then set dogs on them.

Officers were called to the scene yesterday morning (Saturday, June 12), where they counted 13 dead lambs and five others seriously injured. One died while they were there and the other four had to be humanely destroyed by a local vet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police need your help to catch the people responsible

The majority of the lambs were left in a pile and others scattered around, leading investigators to suspect this was a deliberate act.

The loss of the livestock alone is thought to have cost the farmer more than £1,600.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan from Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was a terrible and despicable act and has understandably left the farmer completely distraught. One theory is that dogs have possibly been set loose in the field during the night. Some of the lambs were found dead but others had to be put to sleep because their injuries were so severe.

“Our officers and our specials rural crime team are now working with the RSPCA to track down who has committed such a brutal and inhumane act like this.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated at any cost. Anyone who has any information or may have witnessed any suspicious activity at the time the incident occurred we would urge you to make contact with us so we can bring those responsible to justice quickly.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 364 on June 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.