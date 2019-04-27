Lady homeowner swindled out of £120 by bogus gardeners

A lady homeowner was swindled out of £120 by bogus gardeners who called offering work on her property - then left without completing the job.

Unfortunately the woman, of Norwood Gardens, Southwell, paid the cash up-front for the shoddy work on Wednesday.

Sherwood Police are warning residents to ‘never accept work off anyone knocking on your door’.

A spokesman said: “Always find a reputable company who will then make an appointment at your convenience - and never hand over money until you’re satisfied with the standard of work.”