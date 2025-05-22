Knife seized and Ollerton cannabis grow dismantled after car stop
Officers were on patrol in Daybrook on May 19 around 8pm when they were alerted to a vehicle in the area which was believed to be involved in drug crime.
The team located the car, pulled it over and began a search of the vehicle.
Officers found a knife, large amounts of cash, multiple mobile phones and suspected herbal cannabis inside a plastic container.
The one occupant of the vehicle, a 47-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug, possession of a blade in a public place and possession of criminal property.
Inquiries then led police to attend a property in Markham Close, Ollerton, where on arrival they were met with an overwhelming smell of cannabis.
The remains of a cannabis grow were located inside a flat, with cropped plants in the living room and bedroom, and machinery used to power the grow found throughout.
The plants will now be destroyed and the equipment has been dismantled.
Police Constable Michael Callan, of the Gedling neighbourhood policing team, said: “It is always good news when we can put a drugs factory like this out of use.
“This positive outcome is a direct result of officers’ alertness and determination on patrol.
“Cannabis grows in residential properties bring nothing but problems to neighbourhoods and are often linked to organised crime groups.
“We know knife crime often goes hand-in-hand with drug crime so it was also no surprise to recover a blade when we searched this vehicle.
“There is never any excuse for anyone to have a knife or bladed weapon in their possession.
“Knife carriers can always expect to be met with a robust response from the force.”