Knife recovered after police chase in Sutton

Police said officers on patrol became involved in the chase after stopping two men.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers in Sutton were conducting neighbourhood patrols when it is alleged attempts to engage with two men led to a foot chase.”

A man was detained a short time later in Outram Street, following the incident on October 23, at about 10.25am.

A man was arrested following the incident.

A knife was recovered nearby and a 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

He has since been released on bail.

PC Shaun Healy said: “The swift and keen-eyed actions of officers mean a knife has been seized and is safely stored.

“This is a result of the proactive work officers continue to do in patrolling the area, and we hope that this presence will reassure communities.

“We encourage anyone with concerns to speak to officers out on patrol.

“We are working hard to understand the circumstances of the incident and encourage anyone who witnessed this or has information to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 254 of October 23, 2021.”