Knife crime in Nottinghamshire reduced after the launch of Robbery Team

Knife crime in Nottinghamshire has gone down after a team set up to tackle knife-point robberies was launched last May, new figures have revealed.

Knife crime fell by 8.4% to 809 offences in the year to the end of October, and a significant drop in knife-related robberies accounts for more than half of this reduction.

Knife crime

Since its launch, Nottinghamshire Police said the Robbery Team has tackled the most serious weapon-enabled robberies, resulting in a number of successful prosecutions.

This includes Thomas Pickering, 11 of no fixed address and Joshua Barker, 22 of Kyle View, Nottingham who were jailed for a combined 10 years and nine months in November after admitting their parts in robberies in the Bulwell and Basford area.

Another successful prosecution last month led to tow teenagers being sentenced for a knife-point robbery spree in Sutton-in-Ashfield and Kirkby-in-Ashfield, including a 16-year-old who was given a three-year custodial sentence.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, who oversees the Robbery Team, said: "The team is dedicated to tackling some of the most serious robbery offences, most of which involve weapons being used to threaten or harm people.

"By focusing our resources in this way it ensure we can take the most dangerous offenders off the streets and prevent repeat incidents.

"The team has had some excellent results and it's really pleasing to see their work is having an impact and helping reduce the overall number of knife crimes in Nottinghamshire."

There were a total of 306 robberies involving a knife in the year to the end of October, down nearly 13% from 351 in the same period in the previous year.

Detective Sergeant Karl Thomas, who leads the Robbery Team, said: "The team applies an evidence-based work ethic to target the most serious offences and offenders.

"The reduction in offences is a testament to the team's professionalism and determination to ensuring that offenders are brought to justice, which ultimately leads to a resolution for the victim.

"The Robbery Team's success is also down to the support it receives from other policing departments including Response, Neighbourhood Policing Teams, the Knife Crime Team, Intelligence and the Neighbourhood Support Unit among others.

"I would also like to thank all the external partnership agencies including Social Services, Community Protection Officers, the universities and the third sector groups who have all contributed to the reduction."