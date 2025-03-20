Knife-carrier jailed after being found hiding in Mansfield loft

A man who wielded a machete and an imitation firearm in a Mansfield street was found by police hiding in a loft.

Officers were called to Newgate Lane around 11.25am on Sunday 25 August 2024 following reports a group of people were involved in an altercation.

Investigations revealed three men had intervened when they saw Liam Gilbert armed with a large blade and stood over a woman.

It was also reported he could be in possession of a firearm.

Liam Gilbert was jailed for 22 weeks at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers began a manhunt for Gilbert and they tracked him down to an address in Maltby Road, Mansfield, later that day.

When officers gained entry to the bungalow they found an imitation firearm wrapped in clothing inside a tumble dryer.

Gilbert was then discovered in the loft space of the property underneath a roll of insulation.

The 37-year-old, of Whitcombe Gardens, Top Valley, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

He was jailed for 22 weeks when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on March 17.

DS Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The initial altercation occurred in the middle of the day in a busy street and would have caused concern to anyone who witnessed it.

“By taking a blade out into the street Gilbert was putting himself and anyone he came into contact with at risk of harm.

“Imitation firearms like the one discovered can be very realistic and understandably cause alarm to others.

“Officers worked efficiently to bring this incident to a safe conclusion by quickly tracking down Gilbert and detaining him.”