Police Constable Katie Harvey and Police Community Support Officer Simon Smith dropped in at Greenwood Primary and Nursery School on Thursday.

The officers chatted with the Sutton Middle Lane school pupils about what it was like to be in the police.

They showed the youngsters police equipment and explained how it kept them safe. The children also got to look inside the police car and hear the sirens.

Youngsters get to meet Ashfield police officers

According to the officers the children asked lots of questions and were very well behaved.

In a post on the Ashfield Police Facebook page on Friday, the police thanked the pupils for their “brilliant questions and lovely behaviour.”

The post also said the police would “continue to work with schools and pupils whilst they're young, to be able to create positive relationships for the future.

Greenwood Primary School children get a visit from the police!

"We don't want young children scared to approach us in case they ever need our help.

"We often hear the same comments from parents, ‘look the Police are here to take you away, you’d better behave or they'll lock you up!’ – in turn making a lot of children fear officers for the wrong reasons.”

The officers reassured youngsters in their post, "we are here to help and keep you safe, not to take you away!”

Deputy head teacher Sarah Gilbody said: “Ashfield police were kind enough to include all the children from foundation stage at Greenwood school .

“We have been learning about how people in our community help and support us. The police kindly talked to the children about how to stay safe and ask the police for help if needed.

"We learnt how to make a 999 emergency call . We even got the opportunity to try on some uniform and learn about the police vehicle . We loved the sirens and flashing blue lights!

“We felt as a school that it was important for the children to consider the Police as positive and approachable in and around our community. It was so lovely to have visitors in school as this hasn’t been possible due to Covid.”