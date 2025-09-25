Kirkby woman tried to smuggle cocaine into mental hospital hidden in a hamburger

By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th Sep 2025, 16:37 BST
A Kirkby woman who tried to smuggle cocaine into a mental hospital hidden in a hamburger was trying to repay a debt she owed to her friend, a court has heard.

Leah Topliss handed a McDonald's food delivery bag to the receptionist at Sherwood Oaks Hospital and asked if it could be given to the patient, at 6pm on June 23, said Sarah Angus, prosecuting.

Her behaviour made the receptionist suspicious and a small Ziploc bag containing 2.88 grams of cocaine was discovered in the burger.

Topliss was traced through a facial recognition database and she was arrested at her home, but no more drugs were found.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She told officers she met the patient when they were both in a different hospital and owed her some cash.

She said she didn't want to do it again in case she got caught, only did it for her friend and didn't consider herself to be a drug dealer.

Her friend transferred money to a dealer who delivered the cocaine to her address.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Topliss, who has no previous convictions, was "somewhat vulnerable" and has been prescribed medication for her mental health.

"She accepts she shouldn't have done this," she said. "She took amphetamine for 12 years but has been free of it for three months.”

Because the offence has a starting point of 18 months in prison, Ms Thorpe requested a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

Topliss, 28, of Walesby Drive, Kirkby, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The case was adjourned until November 4.

