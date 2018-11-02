Kirkby woman fined over fly tipping incident at church

A Kirkby woman has been fined after a fly tipping incident at a church.

Amy Clark, formerly of Vernon Road, was prosecuted after failing to supply information under section 108 of the Environment Act.

She failed to attend an interview under caution on three occasions relating to a fly tipping incident in December 2017.

Ashfield District Council’s Community Protection team were made aware of a fly tipping incident at Our Lady help the Christians Church, Kirkby, on December 14 2017.

CCTV footage showed two males dumping bags of waste out of the back of a blue Vauxhall Zafira into the church's bulk bins and onto the floor next to them. A search of the evidence allowed officers to retrieve documents addressed to Amy Clarke at her former address on Vernon Road.

Due to her failure to attend interview and being evasive and obstructing the investigation Miss Clarke was served with an s108 (4) (j) notice. This gave her 14 days to provide the

authority with information that would help in the investigation to identify the fly tippers.

Miss Clarke failed to return the s108 (4) (j) to the council and therefore committed an offence by failing to comply with the notice.

The case appeared at Mansfield Magistrates and was dealt with in her absence. She was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £645.30 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council says “This case shows that the council take fly tipping incidents very seriously and anyone that is obstructing an investigation by withholding information will be subject to formal action.

"Fly tipping is a blight on our communities, and something that we will not tolerate.

"We encourage the public to report all incidents of fly tipping to us and can assure you that each case is fully investigated, we continue with our drive on even cleaner streets following the BIG Ashfield Spring Clean earlier this year.”