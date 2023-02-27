Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team has also confirmed it now also has the funding in place for a similar scheme in Hucknall which will launch as soon as possible.

Furthermore, in the new financial year police say funding will also be available to launch the scheme at Sutton.

The funding is being made available through the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office and Ashfield Council.

Police are launching the new Kirkby safer streets scheme next month

As the core goal is to support local shops and prevent shop thefts, the police will lead the scheme and chair meetings, but it will be supported by the local community protection teams who will also carry the scheme’s radios and support in relation to wider anti-social behaviour in the town centre and other matters such as members of the public who may require assistance.

A police team spokesman said: “Funding is not from police budgets so has no impact on police staffing.

“Hopefully as we move forward and can reduce shop lifting and repeat shop shoplifters it will free up more of our time to be conducting foot patrol which we know our local communities want to see."

“Shops on the scheme are all issues a radio and CCTV, police and community protection teams will also carry radios and allow communication between all.

“This will allow stores to raise suspicious individuals and track them between stores.

“Known shop lifters can be greeted at the entrance and anyone who does offend, or is wanted for outstanding matters, can be tracked to allow the police to arrest them.

“Problem-solving will include criminal behaviour orders being sought banning individuals from town centres.

“As we get these CBOs we can identify individuals breaching CBOs prior to thefts occurring and arrest them.

“The scheme is not just about shoplifting and will hopefully increase feelings of safety.

“By working with shops and CCTV officers can be directed to other concerns such as begging, drunkenness or public order issues or if store staff were feeling unsafe due to persons loitering on dark nights.