Kirkby residents launch petition to remove paedophile from area

Residents in Kirkby have launched a petition calling for a convicted paedophile to be removed from the area.

Shane Warren, 34, is currently on bail awaiting sentencing after admitting four counts of indecent assault of children under the age of 16 in the 2000s.

Kingsway School.

But people living nearby have now launched a petition urging "leaders to remove him from the area", saying he lives close to both a play area and Kingsway Primary School.

Warren appeared in Nottingham Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was bailed following the court case, which has been adjourned until October 7 when he is due to be sentenced.