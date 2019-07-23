Kirkby resident who refused to pick up dog poo falls foul of the law

An Ashfield resident has been fined for failing to pick up excessive amounts of dog poo from her garden.

Following complaints to the council’s anti-social behaviour and nuisance team of a build-up of dog foul in her garden, Emily Chance pleaded guilty to one offence of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Larkfield Avenue, Kirkby.

Chance, 68, of Larkfield Avenue, Kirkby, was issued warnings regarding her failure to clear up the dog faeces, which was causing a nuisance and posed a health hazard to neighbours and visitors.

She was then served with a community protection notice which required her to clear the garden by January 2019.

Chance failed to clear the faeces and following a visit by a council officer she was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100, which she failed to pay.

Sentencing Chance, the magistrates imposed a fine of £120, costs of £431.74, and victim surcharge of £30, making a total £581.74.

The court also ordered her to carry out the works which had been required by the notice.

Cllr Daniel Williamson, Cabinet Member for Community Protections said “The resident clearly hadn’t taken our officer’s requests seriously, an issue that could have easily been rectified ended with them receiving a hefty fine.

“This and other recent prosecutions demonstrate that we do take anti-social behaviour seriously, and behaviour that that has a detrimental effect on the community will be dealt with.”