Kirkby pub hits out at party poopers who stole portable toilets from bonfire event

A Kirkby pub has put out a toilet appeal after a number of portable loos were stolen from its Bonfire Night event.

The Cricketer's Arms, on Nuncargate Road, hosted an event on Friday night (November 1) to celebrate the annual tradition, with a fireworks display.

The Cricketer's Arms. Inset: a portable toilet.

And despite having toilets in its building, staff provided outdoor toilets for guests.

The pub hired the toilets from Friday until Monday, November 4, but when staff returned to the site on Sunday they were shocked to find someone had pinched their portable toilet.

The event was raising money for the Kirkby Woodhouse Football Club to pay for kits and accessories for training, and staff also wanted to support their community.

But now they are fearing that all the money raised will fund insurance costs due to the theft, and they are appealing for anyone to come forward "with a cash reward".

Tony Hammond, owner of the pub, said: "Friday night was a fabulous community event for all. However, on possibly Sunday, the portable toilets we hired for the event had been stolen.

"We hosted the event and had the toilets which were to be collected on Monday, but when we got into the pub on Sunday they were not there..

"It was shocking because we hosted the event for the community, we're raising this money for Kirkby Woodhouse FC and we've managed to raise quite a bit, but it's looking like we won't get to use it all.

"If anyone has any information that leads to us getting these back, there is a reward being offered as otherwise we will have to pay for them. We can be contacted privately on Facebook Messenger or ring 01773 810505.

"But if by some miracle they happen to reappear on the car park, then no further action would be taken and no questions asked."

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.