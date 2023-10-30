Police are calling on the public’s help for information after two suspects attacked and attempted to rob a 13-year-old boy of his bike.

Officers have released CCTV images of two people they wish to trace which could help them with their inquiries.

The incident happened on Monday, September 4 at around 12.25pm at Ashfield Precinct in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

The 13-year-old victim had left his bike locked across the road from Subway.

Police want the public's help to find these two men after a 13-year-old boy was robbed in Kirkby. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

On his return, two male teenagers pounced on the victim, dragging him to the ground, and attempting to rob him of his bike.

A member of the public intervened and the suspects fled empty-handed in the direction of Lowmoor Road.

Both suspects attempted to conceal their faces with masks.

One of the suspects had dark hair, a dark blue top and dark trainers while the other had a shaved head and was wearing a dark blue tracksuit.

They are both believed to be teenagers and may have left the area on foot.

Officers carried out a full search of the area after the incident was reported but could not locate the suspects. Extensive CCTV inquiries are also being conducted.

The victim was left with bruises and a swollen hand but did not need hospital treatment.

PC Charles Richmond, said: “This was an appalling attack on a boy in the middle of a busy shopping street.

"We are determined to catch those responsible and we are hoping the public might have vital clues that could help us further our investigation.

"No-one should have their valuables taken from them by force and that is why we treat every report of robbery and attempted robbery extremely seriously.

“Someone in the area will know who these two suspects are

"We know they will have spoken to someone about this incident, and we really want to hear from you.

“We have also released CCTV images of people that could help us with our inquiries.

"Do you know the two people on the CCTV images or are you the two people on the CCTV images?

“While we understand the images are not of the highest quality we believe someone will be able to identify them through the clothing."