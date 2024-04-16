Kirkby man’s throat-slitting threats made to ‘sound worse than they were’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at the Nag's Head in Sutton called 999 after Daniel Blackner began tipping tables and chairs over and picking up glasses and looking as if he might throw them on March 27.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said police found him "clearly intoxicated and speaking incoherently" and he made a throat-slitting gesture to people inside the pub.

The court heard he has 29 previous convictions for 98 offences, including ten for violence and two for public disorder.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Blackner, who represented himself, said he made the gesture towards his friend, adding: "I pleaded guilty to get it over and done with."

The 44-year-old, of Glenside, Kirkby, admitted threatening or abusive behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.