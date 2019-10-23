Kirkby man who 'finds impossible to behave' issued with criminal behaviour order

A Kirkby man with a history of anti-social behaviour and who "finds it impossible to behave" has been issued with a criminal behaviour order.

Ian Hensworth, of Hartley Road, Kirkby was convicted in his absence of two offences of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

The far-reaching order lasts for two years and means he can be taken back to court if he commits more anti-social behaviour or encourages others to do so.

It also prevents him from using threatening or abusive language when contacting the police by telephone, or during face-to-face contact with the police.

The orders were first introduced in 2014, and are available following a conviction for any criminal offence.

They are designed to prevent offenders from acting in specific ways, which have to be stipulated in the order.

Ashfield Distrist Council says the notices had been issued after it received a series of complaints about noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour at his address.

Council officers and the police attended the address and found Hensworth and others were behaving aggressively, were drunk, shouting and swearing, and were causing a nuisance to local residents.

The court also heard the police have recorded a significant number of incidents in relation to Ian Hensworth’s behaviour, according to the council.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court imposed a fine of £100 for the first offence, no separate penalty for the second offence, a £30 victim surcharge and £100 contribution to costs, totalling £230.

In sentencing the magistrate stated it was reasonable to impose a Criminal Behaviour Order and made the order in the terms sought for a period of two years.

Hensworth apologised to the court, adding that he finds it impossible to behave in an orderly manner.

Councillor Daniel Williamson, cabinet member for community safety, said: “This is a great result for Ashfield District Council.

“A criminal behaviour order is designed to tackle the most serious and persistent antisocial individuals and provides a punishment for those who think it’s acceptable to harass, or cause alarm or distress to the public.

“We take anti-social behaviour seriously, and this result shows that we will take things to the highest level in order to stop people who think it is ok to behave this way in our communities.

“I want to make it clear that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will come for you if you choose to behave in this way.”